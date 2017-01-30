Madras University PG/ professional degree exam 2016 results declared

Madras University results 2016: Enter your register number to check results Madras University results 2016: Enter your register number to check results

UNOM results 2016: The Madras University has declared the post graduate / professional degree examination results on the official website. The exams for various courses were conducted in November 2016. The University has released the results on January 29.

Thousands of candidates appeared for the examination can check the results on unom.ac.in.

UNOM PG exam 2016 results

Visit the official website mentioned above

On the homepage, click the ‘Announcement’ section

A new page will open showing ‘PG / Professional Degree Examination Results – November 2016’

Enter your register number and click on ‘get marks’

The result will be displayed

Check and save the result

Madras University is the mother of almost all the old Universities of southern India. The University area of jurisdiction has been confined to, however, three districts of Tamil Nadu in recent years. This is consequent to establishment of various universities in the State and demarcation of the University territories.

