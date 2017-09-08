‘University should get funding from Centre, but it should not be a central university’

“THE UNIVERSITY should get funding from the Centre, but it should not be a central university.” This was among the first statements made by Jashan Kamboj, the newly elected president of the Panjab University Campus Students’ Council on Thursday. Talking about his plans and priorities after he was elected the president of the council, Kamboj said, “We have been fighting for getting funds for PU, and our party has been raising questions for bringing more funds to the varsity. We believe that the funding should come from the Centre but the university should not be centralised.”

Kamboj said his focus would be on sanitation and cleanliness in PU hostels and at the varsity. “I myself live in hostel number 7 and I know there are sanitation problems in PU hostels. So firstly we will deal with this,” he said. “Secondly, we will work on improving the placement cell as students come to study at PU with high hopes to get placed with bigger companies and this issue needs immediate attention,” the new president said.

Happy with the result, he said: “I had been working with the NSUI party for two years. The party found me eligible for the post of president, and the students have supported me too now.” “At present I have plans only to work for student welfare and just focus on my studies. No plans for pursuing politics as a career in future as of now,” he added.

Kamboj is a student of MBA II year student of UIAMS (University Institute of Applied Management Sciences) department and is from a family of farmers in Punjab’s Ferozepur. Manoj Lubana, a senior leader of NSUI, attributed the party’s victory to “joint efforts and coordination” and said they lost elections in the previous two years because of differences among party members.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App