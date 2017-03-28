UPES introduces deferred placement policy to promote entrepreneurship

The policy allows students, who wish to follow the path of entrepreneurship, to back out of the placements and reappear for them in the future. (Source: upes.ac.in) The policy allows students, who wish to follow the path of entrepreneurship, to back out of the placements and reappear for them in the future. (Source: upes.ac.in)

Joining the leagues of IIMs, ISB-Hyderbad, the University of Petroleum and Energy Studies (UPES) has allowed its students graduating this year to defer admisssions. With this new placement policy, budding entrepreneurs can pursue their start-up dreams.

“Companies who come for placements at our universities do not reject entrepreneurship failures. Rather, they show more interest in the students who have can create new business ideas and plans due to their experience in entrepreneurship,” said Utpal Ghosh, President and CEO of the UPES at a press conference on Thursday.

Under the policy, students can opt to not sit for the placements after completing their course and choose to come back for placements after two years. To encourage them, the university has set up “entrepreneurship innovation centres” where the students are provided with training and support during the initial stages of their companies.

Read | UPES, Dehradun announces Rs 3.53 crore scholarships, teaching assistance

“Most candidates do not start their own business straight out of college because they feel they will miss out on the placements. They do not go for entrepreneurship due to fear of failure,” said Ghosh, adding that they had tweaked their policy to allow students to sit for placements after two years.

“If the students are interested in entrepreneurship, they can bravely say that they will not sit for the 2017 placements and they need support to start their companies,” Ghosh said.

UPES will also open experience zones” at three locations in the National Capital Region (NCR) to provide guidance to students looking for admission to the university. The zones, to be opened in March-end, will also simulate campus environment for students.

For more stories on UPES, click here

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd