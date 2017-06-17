University of Mumbai extends admission application deadline by five days

University of Mumbai (File photo) University of Mumbai (File photo)

The University of Mumbai has extended by five more days the deadline for submission of admission forms. The last date for application is June 21 now. By Friday, the earlier deadline, over 2.95 lakh candidates had applied for the 43 degree courses on offer. With each candidate allowed to apply for multiple courses, the university has received over 8.95 lakh applications in total. However, considering the delay in the declaration of results of Higher Secondary Certificate exams, the university decided to extend the deadline to allow more candidates to complete their application process.

In yet another move, the university has allowed diploma holders to apply for the Bachelor of Mass Media course from this year. Earlier, diploma holders could apply only to the Bachelor of Management Studies (BMS) course. The first merit list will be declared on June 24. Keeping with the trend, the highest number of applications— over 2.71 lakh— were received for the commerce course. The Bachelor of Science (BSc) course received over 74,000 applications and Arts received around 58,000 applications.

Application figures show that self-financed courses continue to be popular. Over 1.43 lakh students have applied for the BMS course. BCom in Transport Management, a course started only two years ago, has 1,254 applicants. With the BMM, BMS and BSc (Information Technology) courses started in 2002, the varsity now offers a host of options. These courses are not aided by the government.

“For students taking up a course, it is not merely about placements. They seem to be taking up more trade-specific courses. The Bachelor’s (degree) in Financial Markets, Bachelor’s (degree) in Finance and Investments and BSc Biotechnology are some of the courses that have seen more takers in the past couple of years,” said Hemlata Bagla, principal of KC College, Churchgate.

