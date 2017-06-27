University of Kerala third allotment results 2017 released at keralauniversity.ac.in

University of Kerala third allotment results 2017: Candidates who are satisfied with the current allotment can cancel their previous allotments by 5 pm on July 1, 2017. University of Kerala third allotment results 2017: Candidates who are satisfied with the current allotment can cancel their previous allotments by 5 pm on July 1, 2017.

University of Kerala third allotment results 2017: The University of Kerala has published the results for the third allotment for admission of students to undergraduate courses for the academic term of 2017-18. Candidates who have applied for allotment can check the result for the official website of the university.

The admission fee for the general category is Rs 1525 and for reserved categories is Rs 840. Candidates who have already payed the admission fee and entered the remmitance details through the first and second allotment need to pay the admission fees again. Read | University of Kerala private registrations to be restored, click here

Those who have done this will be required to download the allotment memo in which the details of the college, course, category and date of admission will be available. Candidates who are satisfied with the current allotment can cancel their previous allotments by 5 pm on July 1, 2017.

Steps to check University of Kerala third allotment results 2017:

Step 1: Go to the official website of the university (keralauniversity.ac.in).

Step 2: Follow the link to the admission portal.

Step 3: Click on “UG”.

Step 4: Login with your application number and password.

Step 5: Download your allotment details and take a print out for further reference.

