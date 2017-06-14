University of Kerala private registrations to be restored; semester results to be released soon

The University Grants Commission (UGC) had withheld the recognition of the School of Distance Education (SDE) for two years, during which students gained admissions to various state colleges through private registration. (Express photo BY Amit Mehra) The University Grants Commission (UGC) had withheld the recognition of the School of Distance Education (SDE) for two years, during which students gained admissions to various state colleges through private registration. (Express photo BY Amit Mehra)

Private registrations for undergraduate courses will be restored at the University of Kerala as decided on Tuesday at a meeting of the Syndicate. The university has also decided to publish the results for the fifth and sixth semesters on June 17 and 26, 2017.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) had withheld the recognition of the School of Distance Education (SDE) for two years, during which students gained admissions to various state colleges through private registration. According to a previous decision, the removal of private registrations should not affect students who have already gained registrations. Read | MGU admission 2017: UG courses 1st allotment list released, click here

The Syndicate has been directed to submit a report on the matter in the next meeting. Meanwhile the matter of the delay in result declaration for the degree programmes has been discussed as members pointed out that other states have declared the results and have commenced the postgraduate admission process.

The Syndicate has also granted research scholars permission to access the research wing of the varsity’s headquarters for and hour each before and after the lunch break. Vallakadavu, Chariparambu, Kattakada, Kayamkulam, Azhoor, Kanjiramkulam, Tholicode and Kallara will have eight University Institutes of Technology (UITs) set up along with a University Institute of Management (UIM) in Muthukulam.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd