Kerala University 1st semester degree exam results released, check at keralauniversity.ac.in

Kerala University results: The results of various first semester degree exams have been released by the University of Kerala on the official website – keralauniversity.ac.in. All those who had appeared for these exams can check their respective scores at the official website itself. Results have been released for the following courses:
— B Sc Chemistry and Industrial Chemistry, December 2016 (2016 admn regular/2015 admn improvement) and (2014 and 2013 supplementary)
— BA Communicative Arabic, December 2016 ( 2014 and 2015 scheme)
— BA Journalism and Mass Communication and Video production, December 2016 ( 2015 scheme)
— BA Malayalam and Mass Communication, December 2016 (2013, 2014 and 2015 admn)
— B Com – Commerce and Hotel Management and Catering, December 2016 (2015 scheme)
Kerala University results: degree results, steps to check
Step 1: Log on to the official website keralauniversity.ac.in
Step 2: Click on the ‘Results’ tab
Step 3: Click on the relevant course name
Step 4: A PDF file will open displaying the roll numbers and semester scores of the candidates
Step 5: Download the same and take a printout for future reference
A student has to score a minimum SCPA of 4.00 (E grade) in order to complete a semester. A minimum of 40 per cent marks is required for passing a course with a separate minimum of 40 per cent ( E grade) for continuous evaluation and end semester evaluation. For 2015 admission candidates, a student has to score a minimum 35 per cent mark each for ESE and CE for a course pass. However, 40 per cent in aggregate (CE+ESE) is required for a semester pass.
