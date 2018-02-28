Kerala University 1st semester degree exam results released, check at keralauniversity.ac.in

Kerala University results: The results of various first semester degree exams have been released by the University of Kerala. The results of various first semester degree exams have been released by the University of Kerala.

Kerala University results: The results of various first semester degree exams have been released by the University of Kerala on the official website – keralauniversity.ac.in. All those who had appeared for these exams can check their respective scores at the official website itself. Results have been released for the following courses:

— B Sc Chemistry and Industrial Chemistry, December 2016 (2016 admn regular/2015 admn improvement) and (2014 and 2013 supplementary)

— BA Communicative Arabic, December 2016 ( 2014 and 2015 scheme)

— BA Journalism and Mass Communication and Video production, December 2016 ( 2015 scheme)

— BA Malayalam and Mass Communication, December 2016 (2013, 2014 and 2015 admn)

— B Com – Commerce and Hotel Management and Catering, December 2016 (2015 scheme)

Kerala University results: degree results, steps to check

Step 1: Log on to the official website keralauniversity.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘Results’ tab

Step 3: Click on the relevant course name

Step 4: A PDF file will open displaying the roll numbers and semester scores of the candidates

Step 5: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

A student has to score a minimum SCPA of 4.00 (E grade) in order to complete a semester. A minimum of 40 per cent marks is required for passing a course with a separate minimum of 40 per cent ( E grade) for continuous evaluation and end semester evaluation. For 2015 admission candidates, a student has to score a minimum 35 per cent mark each for ESE and CE for a course pass. However, 40 per cent in aggregate (CE+ESE) is required for a semester pass.

