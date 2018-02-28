Kerala University 1st semester degree exam results released, check at keralauniversity.ac.in

  • Associate Sponsor
University of Kerala first sem degree results:All those who had appeared for these exams can check their respective scores at the official keralauniversity.ac.in.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: February 28, 2018 12:22 pm
kerala degree results, kerala university sem 1 results, keralauniversity.ac.in Kerala University results: The results of various first semester degree exams have been released by the University of Kerala.
Kerala University results: The results of various first semester degree exams have been released by the University of Kerala on the official website – keralauniversity.ac.in.  All those who had appeared for these exams can check their respective scores at the official website itself. Results have been released for the following courses:

— B Sc Chemistry and Industrial Chemistry, December 2016 (2016 admn regular/2015 admn improvement) and (2014 and 2013 supplementary)

— BA Communicative Arabic, December 2016 ( 2014 and 2015 scheme)

— BA Journalism and Mass Communication and Video production, December 2016 ( 2015 scheme)

— BA Malayalam and Mass Communication, December 2016 (2013, 2014 and 2015 admn)

— B Com – Commerce and Hotel Management and Catering, December 2016 (2015 scheme)

Kerala University results: degree results, steps to check

Step 1: Log on to the official website keralauniversity.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘Results’ tab

Step 3: Click on the relevant course name

Step 4: A PDF file will open displaying the roll numbers and semester scores of the candidates

Step 5: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

A student has to score a minimum SCPA of 4.00 (E grade) in order to complete a semester. A minimum of 40 per cent marks is required for passing a course with a separate minimum of 40 per cent ( E grade) for continuous evaluation and end semester evaluation. For 2015 admission candidates, a student has to score a minimum 35 per cent mark each for ESE and CE for a course pass. However, 40 per cent in aggregate (CE+ESE) is required for a semester pass.

 

