University, college staff strikes banned in Uttar Pradesh till June 30

The Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath government has banned strikes by university and college employees under the Essential Services Maintainance Act (ESMA). The ban has been imposed in the state till June 30, 2017 under the act.

The 1968 Act gives the police powers to arrest, without a warrant, those who violate provisions. The state government said that the ban has been put in place keeping in mind the “public interest”. It said that many examinations will be conducted during the period. The academic calendar in the coming months will be filled with entrance exams for higher education institutions.

“The ban will be applicable to all services in universities, constituent colleges and affiliate colleges,” an official release by the state government said.

Under the act, people taking part in such strikes are punishable with imprisonment of half a year while those who instigate such events can be put in prison for a whole year.

