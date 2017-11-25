Varsities to arrange preamble reading, lectures, activities on Constitution Day: UGC

Universities have been asked to conduct a series of activities throughout the day. Universities have been asked to conduct a series of activities throughout the day.

Taking note that on November 26, 1949, India had adopted its Constitution, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has asked all varsities across the nation to celebrate the day. The Commission directed varsities to engage students in events like the reading of the preamble in morning assemblies and organising lectures on fundamental duties.

Constitution Day is celebrated annually in the country and is known as “Sanvidhan Divas”. Universities have been asked to conduct a series of activities throughout the day.

“Activities like reading out the Preamble to the Constitution during a morning assembly, reading out the fundamental duties, one lecture in every educational institution on the importance of fundamental duties and putting up information on fundamental duties on notice board of colleges (should be carried out),” said the UGC in a communication to all Vice Chancellors.

The UGC is responsible for the determination, coordination and maintenance of higher education standards in the country.

“You are requested to kindly ensure that these activities are undertaken in your university and in the colleges affiliated with your esteemed university,” the UGC said.

