Pune University: Admissions, courses, application, exam dates, eligibility and other details

The University of Pune, which grabbed the 10th position in India’s best university rankings by the Union Human Resource Development Ministry, offers admission in more than 52 departments in various courses. The university has recently completed the application process for MTech courses in the Department of Technology. Applications are still open for many of the other courses. Interested candidates should visit the official site check details about courses. Below are some details that will be helpful for aspirants of the Savitribai Phule Pune University.

Courses offered:

The majority of the courses offered by the university are mainstream post graduate courses ranging from non-technical to technical programmes. Application and exams for each stream is conducted separately for each course.

MSc – Last date to apply is May 28

MJMC – Last date to apply is October 17

MEd – Last date to apply is October 10

MCom – Last date to apply is June 27

MPH – Last date to apply is June 16

MA – Last date to apply is June 2

MTech – Last date to apply is April 29 (May 2 for printed applications)

MBA and MCA

BA – Last date to apply is June 10

BSc – Last date to apply is August 11

MPhil and PhD – Last date to apply is November 6

The above dates are subject to change. Candidates should keep an eye on the official website for the detailed calendar.

Exam pattern

Exam conducted by the Pune University for admission into various courses will objective in nature. For certain courses, scores of national-level- exam like GATE/UGC will be considered for admission. The syllabus of exam depends on the course for which the application is made by the candidate. Papers are generally divided into a number of sections based on the subjects which candidates have studied at the Bachelor level.

Application process:

For admission in any of the colleges affiliated to the SPU candidates will have to submit their application at official website or in offline mode at university’s head office in Pune. Here’s how you can apply via online Mode

– Go to the official website (unipune.ac.in).

– Click on registration/new user.

– Obtain your unique registration number and username

– Login using your username and Password and fill the detailed application form.

– Pay the required application/exam fee (either online mode or through challan).

– Click on submit button.

– A window displaying successful completion of application process would appear.

