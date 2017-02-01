Union Budget 2017: National Testing Agency to conduct all higher education exams

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. (PTI Photo) Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. (PTI Photo)

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley announced that a single authority that will conduct entrance tests for all higher institutions like JEE, NEET, NET and other prestigious exams. In his Union Budget 2017’s speech, the Minister informed the National Testing Agency will be set up to organise all the entrance examimation, freeing CBSE, AICTE and other agencies.

For higher education, Jaitley said the government will undertake reforms in UGC and will give autonomy to colleges and institutions. The Union Government will also introduce a system of annual learning outcome in schools and innovation fund for secondary education will be set up.

Last year, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had asked the University Grants Commission (UGC) to conduct the National Eligibility Test (NET) on its own as the board wanted to focus on its core areas and work on improving the quality of education. As per reports, CBSE had conveyed to the HRD Ministry that conducting exams for various government bodies puts a lot of burden on the them and stretches its resources.

