Unfazed by Captain Amarinder Singh’s return to power, Khalsa University ready to admit students

Khalsa University, established by disintegrating 125-year-old Khalsa College, is ready for its first full-fledged academic session a fortnight after Captain Amarinder Singh, who had vowed not to allow it, took over as the chief minister of Punjab. On February 17, 2016, Amarinder Singh had famously barged into the Khalsa College campus and declared that after becoming the CM, he would undo any attempts to set up Khalsa University on the 330 acres land of Khalsa College. However, though Amarinder has now become the CM, the Khalsa College management seems unruffled. Khalsa College Governing Council (KCGC) honorary secretary and Khalsa University Pro-Chancellor Rajinder Mohan Singh Chhina said, “It will have no impact on us. Captain Amarinder Singh is a very wise man. These were all talks before the elections. Khalsa University is constituted by passing a Bill in Punjab Assembly in September 2016. I don’t think Captain Amarinder Singh will have any problem with it.”

Asked if the university administration will try to clear air by meeting the new chief minster, Chhina said, “We don’t have to. There is no such issue to discuss.” Chhina had unsuccessfully contested the Amritsar Lok Sabha bypoll on a BJP ticket in February this year. Despite the fact that his daughter-in-law Harsimrat Kaur Badal’s father Satyajit Singh Majithia has been the president of KCGC, former CM Parkash Singh Badal had avoided to establish Khalsa University during his first term of 2007 to 2012 due to huge protests against this move from different quarters of the Sikh community. Many Sikh bodies had claimed that Khalsa College was raised with the donation of community and should not be converted into a private university.

KCGC then came up with an amended proposal to disintegrate Khalsa College to create a private university. Badal gave nod to the university only during the last Assembly session (in September 2017) of his 2012-2017 tenure as the chief minister amid protests from Congress and AAP. It did not give much time to university to start all its courses during last year. 2017-18 is the first session when Khalsa University will enrol students into all the courses.

After Khalsa University Bill was passed in September 2017, Captain Amarinder had said, “The Majithias are trying to do to Khalsa College what the Badals did to the SGPC, which will not be allowed at any cost.” “If Majithias manage to get the Act for the university passed in the Vidhan Sabha through Badals, I will ensure it’s repealed after Congress forms the government in the state in 2017,” he had said.

One of the prominent protesters against the university proposal was Congress leader Sukhjinder Raj Singh Lali Majithia, who contested unsuccessfully against former Punjab minister Bikram Singh Majithia from Majitha Assembly constituency. “Government will take some time to settle down. We will deal with all the issues one by one. We were never against establishing Khalsa University. We just wanted that it should not be constructed on the land of Khalsa College. New government will make the move on this issue at an appropriate time,” Sukhjinder said.

Raveen Thukral, media adviser to Captain Amarinder Singh, said, “The CM has already summoned the university file. The Congress government won’t allow any private university on the land of Khalsa College. He is committed to his promise of undoing the status of the university. Soon, the required action will be taken in this regard.”

