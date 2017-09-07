Undergraduate courses: Will declare all results, issue marksheets by September 19, Mumbai University tells Bombay HC

Bombay High Court. (File/Photo) Bombay High Court. (File/Photo)

After missing several deadlines, the Mumbai University told the Bombay High Court Wednesday that it is now likely to complete the entire process of assessing answersheets, declaring results, and issuing marksheets for its undergraduate regular courses by September 19. Appearing for the university, counsel Rui Rodrigues said, “We have completed most of the work and are trying to declare all results for regular undergraduate courses by September 19, besides issuing the marksheets. The results for courses offered through distance learning, however, will take some more time.” Blaming the holidays for Bakri Eid and Ganpati, Rodrigues said, “Several teaching staff remained unavailable for assessment work on account of the holidays.”

A division bench of Justice Anoop V Mohta and Justice Bharati Dangre, who was hearing the matter, however, said that at a “time of emergency” like this one, the university could not point to the unavailability of staff as a reason for the delay.

The bench has now directed the state Common Entrance Test (CET) cell to extend its deadline for filing of online forms for applying to the university’s three-year Law courses to September 22 from the earlier deadline of August 31.

“Such extension is essential for such helpless students, who had made it to the merit list of the Law CET conducted earlier this year, but were unable to secure admissions to colleges of their choice in the absence of their undergraduate marksheets,” said the court.

The bench has asked the university to submit a written statement giving details of the likely date of completion of assessment, declaration of results, and the delivery of the marksheets to all students. Rodrigues informed the court that of the 477 examinations conducted for the various regular undergraduate courses, the results for 464 exams had already been declared.

He said the pending “results of 5,932 students of Banking and Insurance are likely to be declared by this evening.” The results for about 8,132 students of Commerce, Accounts, and Finance courses are likely to be declared by September 13. Marksheets of these students will be delivered to them by September 19.

“Those who live in Mumbai can get their marksheets within two days of declaration of the results. However, those who live outside the city limits will get their marksheets by September 19,” Rodrigues said.

