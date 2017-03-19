Under performing colleges/universities may be shut or merged

The “under performing” educational institutions may be asked to close down or merge with others if they fail to improve their performance despite a UGC-backed mentoring programme, sources said. With the University Grants Commission (UGC) all set for a rehaul, the Union HRD Ministry has chalked out a roadmap for the restructuring to a system which is more autonomous and encourages minimal regulation.

“It is being considered that an audit be conducted of all the educational institutions and varsities, and they be classified into three broad categories depending upon their performance on a range of parameters,” they said.

The categories will include “outstanding” institutions, institutions with “scope for improvement” and “under performing” institutions.

While those in the first category will be rewarded with more autonomy and grants, the officials will point out loopholes in the second category suggesting them corrective measures, they added.

“The varsities and institutions identified in the third category will be directed to the UGC to mentor them. However, if they fail to do so, the HRD Ministry is likely to consider their closure or merger with other institutions,” they said.

Union Minister Arun Jaitley had announced restructuring of the UGC and several other education reforms in the budget speech last month.

