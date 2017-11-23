Under Kejriwal rule, students leaving government schools, decline in class 12 results: Congress chief Maken

Ajan Maken and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Ajan Maken and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

Congress today challenged Aam Aadmi Party government’s claims of achievements in the education sector, saying it was a “myth” as not only children were leaving Delhi government schools but also less number of them were passing out.

Rubbishing Kejriwal government’s claims, Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken released a report, ‘Reality of Delhi government education: An expose’, in a press conference here.

“In past two years, about 98,000 children left Delhi government schools while private ones gained 1.42 lakh more,” he said, citing the report compiled by accessing data from documents and websites of CBSE and Delhi government.

“The AAP government has patted its back and indulged in photo-ops highlighting achievements in the education sector. But its a myth as this report shows,” he told reporters.

The Class 12 results under the AAP government have been the “worst” in recent times, he alleged. In the last year of Congress regime in Delhi, 2013-14, the total number of students in Delhi government schools who passed Class 12 was 1.47 lakh. This number declined to 1.17 lakh (2016) and further 1.09 lakh in 2017 under the AAP government, Maken claimed in his report.

“The number of students appearing in and passing Class 12 from government schools fell — 42,296 and 38,489 respectively — in last three years,” he said. The AAP always claim a record increase in the education budget of its government but they never tell the unspent amount, he charged.

“In 2015-16, the unspent amount of allocation for education was Rs 1000.73 crore and Rs 981.45 crore in 2016-17,” he claimed. The Delhi Congress chief said that the data compiled by him on Class 10 results under AAP government was “poor”, and he will release it later.

