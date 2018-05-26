UK Board 12th Result 2018 LIVE: Uttarakhand Board to release result at uaresults.nic.in

UK Board 12th Result 2018 Live: At 11 am, the result of Class 12th examination will be declared by the Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education (UBSE) today, on May 26. The results will be available at the official websites, uaresults.nic.in, ubse.uk.gov.in. The intermediate examination was held between March 5 to March 24, 2018. This year, a total of 1,49,468 students had appeared for the HSC exam, and 1,32,371 for the SSC exams. Last year, the results were declared on May 25. The pass percentage for both the classes, class 10 and 12 has not improved in the last many years. It has been lingering between 70 per cent to 75 per cent. The education department has made several efforts to improve the numbers but all the struggle goes in vain.
Read | UK Board 10th Result 2018 LIVE Updates
Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education
The Uttarakhand Board is responsible for conducting examinations for the students of class 10 and 12. It is responsible for prescribing courses of instructions and textbooks and conducting examinations for secondary school students in Uttarakhand.
Highlights
A major concern for the Board is the pass percentage of the students who write the exams. The pass percentage for both the classes, class 10 and 12 has not improved in the last many years. It has been lingering between 70 per cent to 75 per cent. The education department has made several efforts to improve the numbers but all the struggle goes in vain.
The Uttarakhand Board is responsible for conducting examinations for the students of class 10 and 12. It is responsible for prescribing courses of instructions and textbooks and conducting examinations for secondary school students in Uttarakhand.
After the results are announced, students who had appeared for the same will be able to check their results at the official websites - uaresults.nic.in and ubse.uk.gov.in. In case due to heavy traffic one is not able to open these websites, he/she may also check their respective scores at other websites such as examresults.net, indiaresults.com.
The Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education (UBSE) will be declaring the result for Class 12 examination at 11 am today. The Uttarakhand Board is responsible for conducting examinations for the students of class 10 and 12. It is responsible for prescribing courses of instructions and textbooks and conducting examinations for secondary school students in Uttarakhand.