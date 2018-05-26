UK Board 12th Result 2018 LIVE: Uttarakhand Board to release result at uaresults.nic.in

UK Board 12th Result 2018 Live: The intermediate examination was held between March 5 to March 24, 2018. The intermediate examination was held between March 5 to March 24, 2018.

UK Board 12th Result 2018 Live: At 11 am, the result of Class 12th examination will be declared by the Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education (UBSE) today, on May 26. The results will be available at the official websites, uaresults.nic.in, ubse.uk.gov.in. The intermediate examination was held between March 5 to March 24, 2018. This year, a total of 1,49,468 students had appeared for the HSC exam, and 1,32,371 for the SSC exams. Last year, the results were declared on May 25. The pass percentage for both the classes, class 10 and 12 has not improved in the last many years. It has been lingering between 70 per cent to 75 per cent. The education department has made several efforts to improve the numbers but all the struggle goes in vain.

Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education

The Uttarakhand Board is responsible for conducting examinations for the students of class 10 and 12. It is responsible for prescribing courses of instructions and textbooks and conducting examinations for secondary school students in Uttarakhand.