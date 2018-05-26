Follow Us:
Saturday, May 26, 2018
  • UK Board 12th Result 2018 LIVE: Uttarakhand Board to release result at uaresults.nic.in
UK Board 12th Result 2018, UBSE Uttarakhand Board 12th Result 2018: The result of Class 12th examination will be declared by the Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education (UBSE) today,at 11 am. The scores will be available at — uaresults.nic.in, ubse.uk.gov.in.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 26, 2018 10:00:13 am
UK Board 12th Result 2018 Live: At 11 am, the result of Class 12th examination will be declared by the Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education (UBSE) today, on May 26. The results will be available at the official websites, uaresults.nic.in, ubse.uk.gov.in. The intermediate examination was held between March 5 to March 24, 2018. This year, a total of 1,49,468 students had appeared for the HSC exam, and 1,32,371 for the SSC exams. Last year, the results were declared on May 25. The pass percentage for both the classes, class 10 and 12 has not improved in the last many years. It has been lingering between 70 per cent to 75 per cent. The education department has made several efforts to improve the numbers but all the struggle goes in vain.

Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education

The Uttarakhand Board is responsible for conducting examinations for the students of class 10 and 12. It is responsible for prescribing courses of instructions and textbooks and conducting examinations for secondary school students in Uttarakhand.

Live Blog

UK Board UBSE 12th Result 2018 Live updates: Check Class 12th result at uaresults.nic.in

Highlights

    09:55 (IST) 26 May 2018
    No improvement in pass percentage

    A major concern for the Board is the pass percentage of the students who write the exams. The pass percentage for both the classes, class 10 and 12 has not improved in the last many years. It has been lingering between 70 per cent to 75 per cent. The education department has made several efforts to improve the numbers but all the struggle goes in vain.

    09:42 (IST) 26 May 2018
    About the Board (Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education)

    The Uttarakhand Board is responsible for conducting examinations for the students of class 10 and 12. It is responsible for prescribing courses of instructions and textbooks and conducting examinations for secondary school students in Uttarakhand.

    09:36 (IST) 26 May 2018
    UK Board Results 2018: Where to check

    After the results are announced, students who had appeared for the same will be able to check their results at the official websites - uaresults.nic.in and ubse.uk.gov.in. In case due to heavy traffic one is not able to open these websites, he/she may also check their respective scores at other websites such as examresults.net, indiaresults.com.   

    09:28 (IST) 26 May 2018
    UK Board 12th Result 2018: Declaration time

    The Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education (UBSE) will be declaring the result for Class 12 examination at 11 am today. The Uttarakhand Board is responsible for conducting examinations for the students of class 10 and 12. It is responsible for prescribing courses of instructions and textbooks and conducting examinations for secondary school students in Uttarakhand.

     

    The result of Class 12th examination will be declared by the Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education (UBSE) today, on May 26. The results will be available at the official websites, uaresults.nic.in, ubse.uk.gov.in. The intermediate examintions were held between March 5 to March 24, 2018.

