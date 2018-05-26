Follow Us:
Saturday, May 26, 2018
  • UK Board 10th Result 2018 LIVE Updates: UBSE to release result at uaresults.nic.in, ubse.uk.gov.in
UK Board 10th Result 2018, Uttarakhand Board UBSE 10th Result 2018 Live Updates: The Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education (UBSE) will release the result of Class 10th board examination today, on Saturday May 26 at 11 am. Students will be able to check their results at — uaresults.nic.in and ubse.uk.gov.in

By: Education Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 26, 2018 10:05:33 am
UK Board 10th Result 2018: The high school examinations were conducted from March 6 to 24, 2018.

UK Board UBSE 10th Result 2018 LIVE Updates: The result of Class 10th board examination will be released by the Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education (UBSE) today, on Saturday May 26 at 11 am. All those students who had appeared for the same will be able to check their results at the official websites — uaresults.nic.in and ubse.uk.gov.in. In case due to heavy traffic one is not able to open these websites, he/she may also check their respective scores at other websites such as examresults.net, indiaresults.com. The high school examinations were conducted from March 6 to 24, 2018. The result will also be available through app. The students can check the results through it, by downloading it from the google play store. To get the results, the students have to pre-register their roll number.

Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education

Live Blog

UK Board UBSE 10th Result 2018 Live updates: Check Class 10th result at uaresults.nic.in  

Highlights

    10:05 (IST) 26 May 2018
    Uttarakhand UBSE 10th result to be out shortly

    The result will be released in an hour now, at 11 am. A total of 1,46,166 students had appeared for Class 10 examination this year. This year, the Board is relasing the result five days before as compared to the last year. The board also introduced multiple choice questions this year for the very first time.

    09:52 (IST) 26 May 2018
    UBSE 10th Result 2018: How to check via app

    The result will also be available through app. The students can check the results through it, by downloading it from the google play store. To get the results, the students have to pre-register their roll number. A total of 1,309 examination centres were set up by the school education centre in the state of Uttarakhand, out of which 23 centres were declared sensitive. Majority of such centres were in Nainital, Chamoli and Haridwar.

    09:41 (IST) 26 May 2018
    UBSE 12th Result 2018

    The result of Class 12 intermediate examination will also be released today only at 11 am.This year, a total of 1,49,468 students had appeared for the HSC exam, and 1,32,371 for the SSC exams. Last year, the results were declared on May 25. The intermediate examination were held between March 5 to March 24, 2018.

    09:33 (IST) 26 May 2018
    Uttarakhand 10th Result 2018: How to check scores

    Students should keep their hall tickets ready before the declaration of the result. Once released, they should follow the below mentioned steps to check their respective scores:

    Step 1: Log on to any of the official websites 

    Step 2: Click on the link for result

    Step 3: In the provided fields, enter your roll number/registration number and other details

    Step 4: Click on submit

    Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen

    Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

    09:19 (IST) 26 May 2018
    About the Board (Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education)

    The Uttarakhand Board is responsible for conducting examinations for the students of class 10 and 12. It is responsible for prescribing courses of instructions and textbooks and conducting examinations for secondary school students in Uttarakhand.

     
    09:11 (IST) 26 May 2018
    UK Board Results 2018: Where to check

    Once released, students who had appeared for the same will be able to check their results at the official websites - uaresults.nic.in and ubse.uk.gov.in. In case due to heavy traffic one is not able to open these websites, he/she may also check their respective scores at other websites such as examresults.net, indiaresults.com.

    09:05 (IST) 26 May 2018
    UK Board 10th Result 2018: Declaration time

    The result of Class 10th board examination will be released by the Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education (UBSE) today, on Saturday May 26 at 11 am. The high school examinations were conducted from March 6 to 24. The examination was conducted at around 1,309 examination centres across the state of Uttarakhand.

