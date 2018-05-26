UK Board UBSE 10th, 12th Results announced: Pass percentage, toppers and performance analysis

- CBSE 12th Result 2018 Live Updates: Class 12 results declared, Trivandrum registers highest pass percentage with 97.32%
UK Board 10th, 12th results 2018: The results for both high school and intermediate examinations have been released today, on May 26, by the Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education (UBSE). The UK Board results were released at the official headquarters of the board situated at Ramnagar, Nainital. A total of 1,46,166 students had appeared for Class 10th exams this year in the state. Once again, girls have outperformed boys and the result has been better than that of the last year.
UK Board Class 10 result
The overall pass percentage stands at 74.57. The pass percentage for girls stands at 80.22 percent and that for boys, it is 68.96 per cent. An improvement of 0.9 per cent has been recorded this year as compared to last year’s result. District Bageshwar has recorded the best performance with 84.06 per cent.
Following are the top three rank holders:
Kumari Kajal Prajapati: 98.40 per cent
Rohit Chand Joshi: 98 per cent
Jatin Pushpan: 97.80 per cent
UK Board Class 12 result
In the Class 12th exams, the overall pass percentage is 78.97 per cent with boys scored 75.03 per cent and girls are at 82.83 per cent. This year’s topper is Divyanshi Raj who scored 98.4 per cent. The overall pass percent is 78.97 per cent. Last year it was 78.89 per cent. 1.03 lakh students passed. this year. Girls 82.83 per cent girls passed.
The Uttarakhand Board is responsible for conducting examinations for the students of class 10 and 12. It is responsible for prescribing courses of instructions and textbooks and conducting examinations for secondary school students in Uttarakhand.
