UK Board: Uttarakhand Class 11th, 12th Results 2017 Declared at ubse.uk.gov.in, uaresults.nic.in, download score cards at 11 am

UK Board results 2017: The results for the Class 11th and Class 12th state board exams of the Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) has released today at 11 am. Students who have appeared for the exams can check their results from the official website of the board (see steps below to know how).

The state class 12 board exams were conducted from March 17 to April 10, 2017. More than 1.5 lakh students appeared for the class 12 exams.

Students can check their results from ubse.uk.gov.in, uaresults.nic.in and examresults.net/Uttarakhand.

Steps to download the UK Board results 2017:

– Visit to the above mentioned websites.

– Click on the link for the Uttarakhand Class 12th results 2017.

— A new page will open

– Enter your details in the fields provided.

– Download the results and take a print out of the same for further reference.

About Uttarakhand Board

The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) is responsible of prescribing courses of instructions and text books and conducting examinations for secondary school students in Uttarakhand.

