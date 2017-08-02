UIET BE hostel allotment round 3 result 2017 released at uiet.puchd.ac.in

UIET BE hostel allotment round 3 result 2017: The vacant seats at various courses will be displayed on August 8 and a SPOT counselling round will take place from August 10 till 5 pm on August 12. UIET BE hostel allotment round 3 result 2017: The vacant seats at various courses will be displayed on August 8 and a SPOT counselling round will take place from August 10 till 5 pm on August 12.

Panjab University has released the first year hostel allotment list for the Bachelor of Education (BE) students at the University Institute of Engineering and Technology (UIET) Chandigarh. Candidates who have applied for allotment can check their result from the official website of the University.

This is the third round of hostel allotments and the students who have been seeking admission to hostels through various courses— including BE biotechnology, BE computer science and engineering, BE electronics and and communication engineering, BE electrical and electronics engineering, BE information technology, BE mechanical engineering— can now check the results.

For admission to the above courses, three rounds of the counselling process has already ended on August 1. The vacant seats will be displayed on August 8 and a SPOT counselling round will take place from August 10 till 5 pm on August 12. Read | Panjab University Campus Election 2017, click here

Steps to check UIET BE hostel allotment round 3 result 2017:

Step 1: Go to the official website for UIET (uiet.puchd.ac.in).

Step 2: Click on the notification provided for the BE round 3 hostel allotment list 2017.

Step 3: Scroll down the list to check for your name and roll number.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd