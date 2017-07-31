UHSR CET 2017 results declared at uhsr.ac.in, know how to download

UHSR CET 2017 results: Saurab Kumar and Sumit Singh have topped the exam with a score of 132. UHSR CET 2017 results: Saurab Kumar and Sumit Singh have topped the exam with a score of 132.

Pandit Bhagwat Dayal Sharma University of Health Sciences Rohtak (UHSR) has released the result for the Common Entrance Test (CET) 2017. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check the results from the official website.

The entrance exam was held on July 30, 2017 for admission to various courses at the university which announced that the result is “provisional” and that the “final eligibility of all candidates will be determined at the time of counselling.” It added that the final claim to the seats will be based on the verification of the original documents.

Saurab Kumar and Sumit Singh have topped the exam with a score of 132. They are closely followed in the second place by Preety Singh and Sezal Singh Rana with a score of 129 and Nitesh Kumar and Amit Sharma in the third place with 128 marks.

Steps to check UHSR CET 2017 results:

Step 1: Go to the official webiste for UHSR (uhsr.ac.in).

Step 2: Click on the notification for the CET 2017 results.

Step 3: Enter your details in the fields provided.

Step 4: Download your results and take a print out of the same for further reference.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd