Universities to include photos, Aadhar numbers in degrees: UGC

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has directed all universities to include the students’ photos and Aadhar numbers in the degrees and certificate being awarded. This is in addition to the security features included in the degrees presented to students.

“They help in introducing uniformity and transparency within and across the system of higher education in the country,” UGC Secretary, J S Sandhu said adding that marksheets and certificates with security features would help in verification and prevent duplication.

In a communication to varsities, Sandhu directed them to include mechanisms like the students’ photographs and unique ID or Aadhar numbers in the certificates of students.

“You are also requested to inscribe the name of the institution in which a student is enrolled as well as the mode of delivery (regular, part-time or distance),” Sandhu said.

More recently, the UGC released a list of fake institutions and universities that have been operating in the country. Leading the group were nine universities in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi with 66 fake colleges which offered technical courses. There were a total of 279 such institutes listed.

