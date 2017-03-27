UGC shut down two universities in three years

UGC data points CMJ University and EILM University in Meghalaya were closed and the students of the latter were relocated. UGC data points CMJ University and EILM University in Meghalaya were closed and the students of the latter were relocated.

Two universities have been shut down by the University Grants Commission (UGC) in the last three years. UGC data points CMJ University and EILM University in Meghalaya were closed and the students of the latter were relocated. The universities had been previously permitted to offer courses in the regular mode at their main campuses. The degrees of those students who studied in the regular mode are valid.

“The CMJ University was dissolved by the state government of Meghalaya after complaints were received against the varsity,” wrote Minister of State for Human Resource Development (HRD) Mahendra Nath Pandey in a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha.

He added that the varsities were against the state government’s decision and had approached the Meghalaya High Court, which had in turn, ordered its dissolution due to legal technicalities. The Meghalaya government then approached the Supreme court and the matter was subjudiced.

“The UGC has also informed that the EILM University was dissolved by the state government and is not functioning since December, 2014,” Pandey said.

