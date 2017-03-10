UGC sets two month deadline on varsities to publish PhD scholars’ details

The UGC sent a letter to all universities with the deadline, in response to the few varsities not having published details yet. The UGC sent a letter to all universities with the deadline, in response to the few varsities not having published details yet.

Varsities have two months to upload the information about PhD scholars on their websites before the University Grants Commission (UGC) makes them public. A few universities had not followed the order by the UGC which had asked universities , last year, to maintain a record of the PhD students and mention their details on their websites.

The UGC sent a letter to all universities with the deadline, in response to the few varsities not having published details yet. The commission requested the varsities to send them a link to the published names on mail within two months.

“The Commission, in its meeting, has further desired that the University Grants Commission should maintain a list of defaulting universities on its website provided some universities fail to undertake the exercise of uploading the data mentioned above,” the letter by the UGC said.

The commission has sought the details of the PhD students including the the names of their supervisors, the students’ Aadhaar numbers, PhD mode, their research topic, date of completion and details of any fellowship.

