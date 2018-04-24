UGC releases fake universities list, 8 from Delhi

Adhyatmik Vishwavidyalaya website Adhyatmik Vishwavidyalaya website

With the state boards have started releasing Class 12 results and admissions in various undergraduate courses will commence soon, the University Grants Commission has today released a list of 24 “self-styled” and fake varsities that are operational across the country. Among these eight are from Delhi. “Students and public at large are informed that at present following 24 self-styled and unrecognised institutions are functioning in contravention of the UGC Act in various parts of the country,” a notice issued by the UGC read. “These universities have been declared as fake and are not entitled to confer any degrees,” it added.

The fake universities which have been found functioning in Delhi include Commercial University, United Nations University, Vocational University, ADR-Centric Juridical University, Indian Institution of Science and Engineering, Viswakarma Open University for Self-employment, Adhyatmik Vishwavidyalaya and Varanaseya Sanskrit Vishwavidyalaya.

Other universities which have been identified as fake include one each from Pondicherry, Aligarh, Bihar, Rourkela, Odisha, Kanpur, Pratapgarh, Mathura, Kanpur, Nagpur, Kerala, Karnataka, Bihar and two universities in Allahabad.

Last year too, UGC had released a list of such fake universities which included Maithili University/Vishwavidyalaya, Darbhanga (Bihar), Varanaseya Sanskrit Vishwavidyalaya, Varanasi (UP), Commercial University Ltd Daryaganj (New Delhi), United Nations University, Delhi and Vocational University, Delhi.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd