UGC refutes ‘rumour’ of shutting down JNU Centre

The University Grants Commission (UGC) clarified on Saturday that it is not withdrawing its financial support to the Centres for Study of Social Exclusion and Inclusive Policy set up in different universities. The higher education also said the letter purportedly received by Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) this week on the issue was a forged document and that all 35 centres will continue to receive funds.

“UGC has established the Centres for Study of Social Exclusion and Inclusive Policy in various universities in the Xth Plan, on a plan-to-plan basis, provided these centres give satisfactory progress in the areas of their focus. Keeping in view the same procedure, the UGC would be extending these centres from 1st April, 2017 onwards,” states UGC’s statement. Referring to the letter received by JNU, the regulator further said, “The records of UGC have been checked and it is confirmed that no such letter has been issued or dispatched by the office of UGC. The perusal of the letter received by JNU shows that the letter was faxed from Mumbai number with 022 STD code. UGC does not have an office in Mumbai. The UGC is contemplating taking all appropriate legal action in this regard.”

The letter dated March 6, received by JNU, which UGC has now declared as fake, had read, “I am directed to inform you that the UGC will not provide financial support to the centre (Centre for Social Discrimination and Exclusion) after the end of XIIth Plan as per the order received from MHRD.” The Indian Express could not reach JNU Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar for comment.

