UGC passes rules for 20 world-class institutions

THE UNIVERSITY Grants Commission (UGC) on Wednesday passed a new set of regulations to set up 20 world-class institutions and agreed to review the status of the deemed universities placed in ‘Category B’ by HRD Ministry’s Tandon Committee in 2009.

It also approved a proposal to encourage research on the life and work of BJP ideologue Deen Dayal Upadhyay. Universities, from now on, can set up a research Chair named after him.

The Tandon panel was set up by former HRD minister Kapil Sibal after the quality of the then 126 deemed universities was questioned. It had found only 38 deemed universities worthy of the tag and they were placed in Category ‘A’. Forty-four were found to be deficient on many counts and placed in Category ‘B’ and 44 were termed unworthy and placed in Category ‘C’.

The Ministry last month wrote to UGC, asking it to start inspection of the Category ‘B’ institutions. This was discussed at a meeting on Wednesday. “Although the Category B institutions weren’t stripped of their deemed university tag, the government had forbidden any expansion of these universities… If these institutions are no longer found to be deficient then UGC can lift the embargo on expansion,” said a source.

The UGC also approved regulations aimed at creating an enabling architecture for 10 public and 10 private institutions to emerge as world-class institutions. It passed regulations for the 10 private ‘Institutions of Eminence’ and a set of guidelines for 10 public ‘Institutions of Eminence’. The Institutions of Eminence will have greater autonomy compared to other higher education institutions.