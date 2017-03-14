UGC seeks response from Panjab University over five year action plan

The UGC has given the university two weeks to respond to the contradictions that were pointed out. The UGC has given the university two weeks to respond to the contradictions that were pointed out.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) sought Panjab University’s response over some anomalies in their five-year action plan report. The UGC has given the university two weeks to respond to the contradictions that were pointed out.

“While the university has proposed reduction in teaching as well as non-teaching posts, it has not reflected the resulting reduction in the expenditure,” a source said told the PTI. The source also added that the action plan was meant to enhance the generation of revenue “through internal resources”.

“The varsity was earlier directed to not create any new academic or non-academic post or fill up any existing post without concurrence of the Centre. However, there has no been no committal response from the PU,” the source said. The university’s staff has been moving the court against the delayed disbursal of salaries last month and university has been facing a crush of funds.

Panjab University vice chancellor Arun Kumar Grover said that the UGC had communicated with him regarding the issues on the revenue plan. He said the university will file a “point-wise reply”.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court had earlier noted that, compared to other varsities, the UGC used different yardsticks for fund dispersal in PU and said that the commission might convert the university into a resort.

“For the Centre, Punjab, UT (Chandigarh) are not part of it. Be it airport (Chandigarh airport issue), colleges (affiliation-related issues) or now PU, they have different yardsticks for them and different for others,” the HC bench

had said. The bench suggested that the university should be closed down as a centre of learning and that the students be shifted to other universities like Punjabi University in Patiala and Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar.

