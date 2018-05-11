UGC panel on autonomy visits St Stephen’s

Follow Us:
Thursday, May 10, 2018
By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Published: May 11, 2018 2:41:06 am
The UGC Committee set up to examine applications from colleges for grant of autonomous status, on Thursday visited St Stephen’s College. The Delhi University Teachers’ Association (DUTA) protested outside the college gate against granting autonomy to the college.

“The Principal tried to keep many of the senior teachers from meeting the committee …. However, continuous pressure by the teachers resulted in the committee asking for a meeting with all the permanent teachers, all current students available…,” said Nandita Narain, president of St Stephen’s Staff Association.

