UGC notice dealt with at the level of Centre, statutory bodies: Former JNU admin

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has been in the news again lately, this time over uproar regarding alleged seat cuts in MPhil/PhD admissions from the coming academic session, which have been stipulated by the UGC in its gazette notification of May 2016.

But the caps are not new. The UGC had issued a similar notification in 2009 too, but there has been no uproar since then over admissions. Former administrators say the issue was handled at the level of Centres and the statutory bodies like the Academic Council.

“In my time, there was no further notification from the UGC, and neither did we write to them. We tried to follow the rule, but with the 50 percent increase in OBC seats and number of faculty not being appointed, the ratio was different, which the university thought over a period of time we could bring according to the UGC norms. The only thing is that we should fill up more positions so that the ratio will be alright. I myself appointed over 220 professors,” former vice-chancellor S K Sopory told the Indian Express. He served as the VC was from 2011-16.

“It was discussed once in the Academic Council; the science schools had brought it up because the number of labs were limited. We had a discussion and people agreed that we need not enhance the seats much in that sense, keep it at the minimum level. But these decisions are discussed and passed in Academic Council meetings,” he said, adding that “if some faculty have very high numbers, that needs to be looked at”.

Professor Sudha Pai, who was the Rector at the time, says the administration did not actively take up the issue, leaving it to the Centres instead. “During my period there was no controversy over it because we did not take it up with the Centres. JNU is a decentralized institution and the issue was settled at the level of the Centres. They did try (to follow the UGC guidelines), and many also tried to restrict direct PhDs. don’t recall the UGC calling the university and saying – you have to do this,” she said.

A former senior official who did not wish to be named, said, “At that time, the view in the university as a whole, was that these are issues which should be settled at the level of Centres. That way the UGC promulgates many things, but there is an understanding there is certain autonomy to central universities.”

