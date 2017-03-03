UGC notice binding on all varsities: JNU adminstration tells High Court

JNU JNU

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) administration Thursday submitted to the Delhi High Court that the UGC notification — setting a limit of eight students per professor for M.Phil and PhD courses — was binding on all varsities in the country. “The said notification is binding and is mandatory in nature, and is to be followed by all the Universities (Central, State and Deemed Universities), including JNU,” said the lawyer representing JNU, adding that it is not the discretion of any university to apply or reject the notification.

A group of students are challenging UGC’s gazette notification of May 5, 2016, that mandates every university maintain a ratio of one professor per eight students for the PhD and MPhil programmes. Senior advocate Arvind Nigam, appearing for the students, said he did not doubt the validity of the UGC notification, but was rather challenging the procedure through which JNU adopted it. The court will hear the case next on March 7.

The petitioners have contended that the notification not only affected the existing students, but would also result in fewer admissions in the current academic session, “thereby violating constitutionally mandated reservation norms”.

JNU, in its affidavit, has stated that the adoption of the notification was in accordance with the provisions of the JNU Act and other rules and policies of the university.

“Due process has been followed in adoption of the regulation through its statutory bodies. It is reiterated that New Admission Policy, 2016, is in accordance with the reservation policy of the government of India and therefore any apprehension in this regard are misplaced. Existing JNU students will not be affected by the new admission policy,” the affidavit stated.

