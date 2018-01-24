UGC-NET to be held twice a year again, aspirants will get three hours to finish two papers

CBSE UGC NET 2018: For the first time, major changes have been introduced regarding exam pattern and age limit. CBSE UGC NET 2018: For the first time, major changes have been introduced regarding exam pattern and age limit.

From July this year, the UGC-National Eligibility Test (NET) will once again be conducted twice a year, and a two-paper exam will replace the earlier three-paper format.

The cut-off age of candidates applying for the post of Junior Research Fellow (JRF) has also been revised to 30 years from 28 years. The duration of the exam will change from five-and-a-half-hours to three hours.

The NET, scheduled to be held on July 8 this year, is conducted by the CBSE to select professors and JRFs.

As per the new exam pattern, there will be two papers: paper I will comprise objective questions to test the teaching abilities, aptitude and approach of candidates towards engaging students. Aspirants will be given an hour to finish the paper of 50 questions.

Earlier, candidates were allotted 75 minutes. In the second paper, candidates will have to attempt 100 questions in two hours.

