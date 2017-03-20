Out of 23 fake universities in India, nine from Uttar Pradesh

AICTE has also issued notices to these institutes for not taking permission to run it AICTE has also issued notices to these institutes for not taking permission to run it

Ahead of the admission season, University Grants Commission (UGC) has released a list of fake universities that are operating in India. Among all states, Uttar Pradesh leads the pack with nine unrecognised universities while Delhi has the highest number of fake colleges (66) offering engineering and other technical courses. Overall, there are 279 such technical institutes in the country do not have authority to confer degrees.

Among the 23 fake universities functioning in India without the permit of UGC, Delhi has seven.

As per the Hindustan Times report, in an annual review that happened in February, the UGC and All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has come out a list of such fake institutes on their websites.

Besides Delhi, these institutes are also established in Telangana, West Bengal, Maharasthra and so on in large numbers.

Last year too, UGC had released a list of such fake universities which included Maithili University/Vishwavidyalaya, Darbhanga (Bihar), Varanaseya Sanskrit Vishwavidyalaya, Varanasi (UP), Commercial University Ltd Daryaganj (New Delhi), United Nations University, Delhi and Vocational University, Delhi.

Besides UGC, the technical education regulator — AICTE has also issued notices to these schools for not taking its approval.

