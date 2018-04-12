UGC NET July 2018 registration ends today, apply at cbsenet.nic.in

CBSE UGC NET 2018: The examination will be conducted on July 8 CBSE UGC NET 2018: The examination will be conducted on July 8

UGC NET 2018: The registration process for the UGC National Eligibility Test (NET) exam will end today at 11:59 pm. Interested, eligible aspirants can apply at the official website – cbsenet.nic.in latest by today.

Earlier, the last date to apply was April 6, however, CBSE had extended the form submission till April 12, 2018 and fee submission upto April 13, 11:59 pm.

The candidates who will clear the paper will be eligible for a junior research fellowship or will be considered for the post of assistant professor.

UGC NET 2018: Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification: Those interested in applying should possess at least 55 per cent marks in master’s degree or equivalent examination from a recognised universities/institutions. There is five per cent relaxation for OBC, scheduled caste(SC)/scheduled tribe(ST)/persons with disability(PwD) category and transgender candidates.

Those who are pursuing their Master’s (in the final year) can also apply. Such candidates must complete their Master’s degree or equivalent examination within two years from the date of NET result with required percentage of mark.

UGC NET 2018: Paper pattern

From this year, instead of 3 papers, there will be only 2 – paper 1 and paper 2.

— Paper 1: It will be of 100 marks and will contain 50 objective type compulsory questions. Each question will carry 2 marks and will be of general nature and will test the teaching/research aptitude of the candidate.

— Paper 2: It will be of 100 marks and will contain 100 objective type compulsory questions. Each question will carry 2 marks and will be based on the subject opted by the candidate.

Age limit:

The upper age limit for appearing in JRF has been raised by two years, i.e. from the existing upper age limit of 28 years to 30 years (the relaxation as earlier will remain same).

Important dates

Registration begins: March 5

Last date for applying online: April 12

Last date for submission of application fee: April 13

Correction in application form: April 25 to May 1

UGC NET July: July 8

About UGC NET

The examination is conducted every year to fill up the post of assistant professor and junior research fellowship.

