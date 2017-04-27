UGC NET: CBSE proposes National Eligibility Test to be held once a year

The National Eligibility Test (NET), a qualifying exam for recruitment of college and university teachers, may not be conducted twice a year as the CBSE has proposed that it should be made an annual exercise. Also, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has ended the uncertainty over the July edition of the exam and has decided that the CBSE will continue to conduct it even as the board had earlier expressed its inability to do so.

According to sources, the proposal, which is at a very nascent stage, is being considered keeping in mind the resources required to conduct the exam as well as the number of candidates appearing for it. “While conducting the exam once a year will make candidates more serious about it, resources can also be utilised judiciously as holding a national-level exam is a massive exercise. However, the idea is at a very nascent stage,” a source said.

“The CBSE has proposed the idea keeping in mind that only 17 per cent of the registered candidates take the exam and only four per cent of them clear it,” the source added.

At present, NET is held twice a year — in July and December — for the grant of junior research fellowship. Also, it is a qualifying exam for recruitment of assistant professors in universities and colleges.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had last year approached the HRD Ministry expressing its inability to conduct the exam due to capacity crunch as it was overburdened with other tests such as the JEE-MAIN and NEET for undergraduate engineering and medical courses.

While the ministry had not issued any guidelines in this regard, the CBSE is still to issue a notification for the exam scheduled in July, which is usually out by April first week. Scores of students had protested outside the UGC last week demanding that the uncertainty over the exam be cleared and a notification be issued.

“The CBSE had approached the HRD Ministry expressing their inability. We had a meeting with HRD officials over the issue recently and it was decided that the board will conduct the exam in July without any delay,” a senior UGC official said.

“The arrangement is likely to continue till the proposed National Testing Service (NTS) is set up by the government for the conduct of all exams,” he said. NET was conducted by the UGC till 2014 following which the job was handed over to the CBSE.

