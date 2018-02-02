UGC NET 2018: Notification to release soon, things you need to know

UGC NET 2018: CBSE has changed the age criteria UGC NET 2018: CBSE has changed the age criteria

UGC NET 2018: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the UGC NET July 2018 notification today on its official website – cbsenet.nic.in. While the note on the website mentioned February 1 for the release of detail notification, however, CBSE did not publish it. The examination for Junior Research Fellowship and Eligibility for Assistant Professor will be held on July 8, 2018.

The board in April last year had proposed that UGC NET should be conducted not more than once a year as only 17 per cent of registered candidates appear for the exam of whom only four per cent pass it.

However, the recent notification has cleared that the exam will be held twice in a year. Check out more changes here:

1) Two-paper exam will replace the earlier three-paper format. Paper I will comprise objective questions to test the teaching abilities, aptitude and approach of candidates towards engaging students.

In the second paper, candidates will have to attempt 100 questions in two hours.

2) The cut-off age of candidates applying for the post of Junior Research Fellow (JRF) has also been revised to 30 years from 28 years.

3) The duration of the exam will change from five-and-a-half-hours to three hours. For paper I, one hour will be given to finish 50 questions while paper II will be two-hour long. Earlier, candidates were allotted 75 minutes for paper I.

Last year, CBSE successfully conducted NET on November 5 and about 9.30 lakh candidates had registered for the same. The exam was conducted in 91 cities at 1700 exam centres.

