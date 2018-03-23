UGC NET 2018: Image correction window opens at cbsenet.nic.in

UGC NET 2018: The registration window will be closed on April 5 UGC NET 2018: The registration window will be closed on April 5

UGC NET 2018: The image correction window opens for the UGC National Eligibility Test (NET) examination. All those candidates who have applied for the eligibility exam can use the image correction facility by login at cbsenet.nic.in. Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the exam on July 8 (Sunday). The last date for applying online is April 5. UGC NET 2018 will be conducted in 84 subjects at 91 selected cities.

In another notice, CBSE has clarified that Aadhaar card or the enrollment numbers are not mandatory. Candidates can get registered using their ration card/ passport/ bank account number or other valid Government ID (such as driving license/ voter ID etc.).

From this year, instead of 3 papers, there will be only 2 – paper 1 and paper 2.

— Paper 1: It will be of 100 marks and will contain 50 objective type compulsory questions. Each question will carry 2 marks and will be of general nature and will test the teaching/research aptitude of the candidate.

— Paper 2: It will be of 100 marks and will contain 100 objective type compulsory questions. Each question will carry 2 marks and will be based on the subject opted by the candidate.

Important dates

Registration begins: March 5

Last date for applying online: April 5

Last date for submission of application fee: April 6

Correction in application form: April 25 to May 1

UGC NET July: July 8

