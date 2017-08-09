UGC NET 2017: Notification released, exam on November 5, applications open from Friday

UGC NET 2017: The UGC will conduct the exam three sessions on November 5. UGC NET 2017: The UGC will conduct the exam three sessions on November 5.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has released the detailed notification for the National Eligibility Test (NET) 2017. Candidates who wish to be eligible for Assistant Professorship or a Junior Research Fellowship can apply online from the official website.

The application process starts from August 11 this year and will carry on till September 11, 2017. The UGC NET 2017 exam will take place on Sunday, November 5. The exam fee for general category candidates is Rs 1000, for OBC is Rs 500 and for reserved classes is Rs 250.

The UGC will conduct the exam in three sessions on November 5 in which the candidates have to score at least 40 per cent (35 for reserved categories) in order to be clear the paper and be eligible for further rounds.

The first two sessions will be for 1 hour and 15 minutes and will contain 50 questions with a total weightage of 100 marks. They will take place from 9.30 am to 10.45 am. The third session will be 2 and a half hours long and will contain 75 questions with a total weightage of 150 marks. This session will be conducted from 2 pm to 4.30 pm.

Steps to apply for UGC NET 2017:

Step 1: Go to the official website for UGC NET (cbsenet.nic.in).

Step 2: Click on the link provided to apply online (this will be available from August 11).

Step 3: Fill in the details in the fields provided.

Step 4: Submit the form and save a copy for further reference.

