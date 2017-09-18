UGC NET 2017: Make corrections in application from tomorrow at cbsenet.nic.in

The UGC NET 2017 exam will take place on Sunday, November 5. The UGC NET 2017 exam will take place on Sunday, November 5.

The candidates who have applied for the National Eligibility Test (NET) 2017 can do the corrections as the CBSE, conducting body, will start the facility from tomorrow, that is, September 19. The aspirants can log on to the official website cbsenet.nic.in and make the necessary changes, if needed, in their data. The facility is available till September 25.

CBSE conducts the test every year on behalf of the University Grants Commission (UGC). In a press note, the board has clarified that the additional amount (if applicable) should be paid by the candidates through credit/debit card or e-challan in the Canara/ICICI/Syndicate Bank by September 25.

UGC NET 2017, steps to make corrections:

Step 1: Log on to the official website, cbsenet.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, towards the bottom, click on the “Login for Correction” button

Step 3: You’ll be taken to a new page. Follow the steps as given and make the corrections.

Step 4: Make sure you check every detail entered twice as you won’t be able to make changes again.

Step 5: Make sure you take a print of the page after you make the required changes or payment.

The application process had begun from August 11 this year and ended on September 11, 2017. The exam fee for general category candidates is Rs 1000, for OBC is Rs 500 and for reserved classes is Rs 250.

