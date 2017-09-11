CBSE UGC NET 2017: Last date to apply at cbsenet.nic.in, exam on November 5

UGC NET 2017: Tuesday, September 12, is the last date to submit the exam fees. UGC NET 2017: Tuesday, September 12, is the last date to submit the exam fees.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced that Monday, September 11, is the last date to apply for the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) 2017. Candidates who wish to apply for this paper should do so by tonight from the official website (cbsenet.nic.in).

The exam will be conducted on November 5, 2017, for candidates who wish to test their eligibility for the post of assistant professors or for a junior research fellowship at various colleges and universities across the country. Tuesday, September 12, is the last date to submit the exam fees of Rs 1,000 for the general category, Rs 500 for the OBC category and Rs 250 for the SC, ST and PwD categories.

The Commission has also announced that the correction facility for the application forms in case of mistakes will be open from September 19 to September 25 this year.

Steps to apply for UGC NET 2017:

Step 1: Go to the official website of the Commission.

Step 2: Click on the link that says “Fill Application Form – Login for Image Correction – NET November 2017”

Step 3: If you have not already, register to the site and login.

Step 4: Enter your details in the fields provided and upload the necessary documents.

Step 5: Submit the application and save a copy for further reference.

