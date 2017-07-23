UGC NET 2017 detailed notification out on July 24 at csenet.nic.in

Candidates who clear UGC NET will be eligible for Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professorship at various government approved higher educational institutions. (File/Photo) Candidates who clear UGC NET will be eligible for Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professorship at various government approved higher educational institutions. (File/Photo) Top News India vs England, ICC Women's World Cup 2017 Final: England beat India to win 4th title



Jobs, facts and fiction Reliance JioPhone booking on Jio.com: Here's how you can apply for the 4G VoLTE feature phone The University Grants Commission (UGC) will release a detailed notification for the National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) 2017 on Monday, July 24. Candidates who are interested in appearing for the exam can check details of the exam from the official website. UGC NET 2017 will take place on November 5, 2017 for which the application process will begin from August 1 and will carry on till August 31. UGC NET is generally conducted twice a year July and December, but this year’s UGC exam has been postponed to November.

This is due to CBSE’s request not to be the conducting body as it is also conducting the National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) and the Indian Institutes of Technology Joint Entrance Examination (IIT JEE) main. The request was revoked recently and it has been assertained that CBSE will conduct the paper.

Candidates who clear UGC NET will be eligible for Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professorship at various government approved higher educational institutions in the country.

