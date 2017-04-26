UGC NET 2017: CBSE to conduct NET exam in July, says UGC

UGC office in New Delhi UGC office in New Delhi

Giving speculations a rest, the University Grants Commission has decided that the CBSE will conduct the National Eligibility Test (NET), in July. An official notification in this regard is likely to be released on the official website. As reported by the Indian Express today, due to the tussle between the CBSE and the University Grants Commission (UGC), the HRD Ministry’s intervened. The NET is held twice a year — July and December — for the grant of junior research fellowship and eligibility for assistant professorship in universities and colleges.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had last year approached the the Ministry expressing its inability to conduct the exam saying they are overburdened with other tests such as the JEE-Main and NEET for under-graduate engineering and medical courses. “The Board has stretched its resources. For NET, we need to set question papers for 86 subjects. That apart, we incur a loss of Rs 5 crore every year for conducting this test which should ideally be borne by the UGC,” a source in school exam board said on condition of anonymity.

Students had protested outside the UGC last week demanding that the uncertainty over the exam be cleared and a notification be issued.

“The arrangement is likely to continue till the proposed National Testing Service (NTS) for conduct of all exams is set up by the government,” he said.

The NET was conducted by the UGC till 2014 following which it was handed over to the CBSE.

