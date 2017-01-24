UGC-NET 2017: About 4.5K appeared for Yoga paper

The Board also said it has successfully used ‘Digi Scoring’, a digital marking system, in the recently conducted examinations of Kendriya and Navodaya Vidyalayas. The Board also said it has successfully used ‘Digi Scoring’, a digital marking system, in the recently conducted examinations of Kendriya and Navodaya Vidyalayas.

The CBSE conducted the UGC-NET examination on January 22 (Sunday) and out of approximately 7.94 lakh registered candidates, about 4,500 of took the test.

In a press statement, the Central Board of Secondary Education said the candidates appeared in three papers where paper-I of General Awareness was common for all while paper-II and III were conducted out of 84 subjects selected by the students.

For the first time, Yoga was introduced as a subject and approximately 4,500 candidates appeared for the test on Sunday, the statement added. “The question papers were also provided in Braille for the visually-challenged students. About 25 minutes additional time was provided during paper-I and II to specially-abled candidates while 50 minutes additional time was provided during paper-III to such candidates,” the CBSE statement said.

“The process of Digi Scoring was scaled up further at about 400 exam centres across the country for UGC-NET exam. OMR sheets were scanned at the exam centres itself and instantly stored at the central server of CBSE. The effort is to further increase this number to around 1900 plus centres during JEE test to be conducted in April this year,” the statement said.

