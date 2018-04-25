UGC invites DU principals to talk autonomy

The meeting will be held on Friday The meeting will be held on Friday

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has invited principals of DU colleges for a workshop to clarify doubts on autonomy and its regulations.

Principals of around 35 DU colleges, including St Stephen’s College, Hindu College, Miranda House, SRCC and Daulat Ram, have been called on Friday at the commission’s office. The Delhi University Teachers’ Association has, meanwhile, decided to stage a protest, claiming that the autonomous college scheme is a move towards privatisation.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App