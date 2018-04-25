Follow Us:
Tuesday, April 24, 2018
From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology

From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology
Latest News

UGC invites DU principals to talk autonomy

The Delhi University Teachers’ Association has, meanwhile, decided to stage a protest, claiming that the autonomous college scheme is a move towards privatisation.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Published: April 25, 2018 1:26:05 am
UGC seeks info on CBCS implementation, curriculum revision The meeting will be held on Friday
Related News

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has invited principals of DU colleges for a workshop to clarify doubts on autonomy and its regulations.

Principals of around 35 DU colleges, including St Stephen’s College, Hindu College, Miranda House, SRCC and Daulat Ram, have been called on Friday at the commission’s office. The Delhi University Teachers’ Association has, meanwhile, decided to stage a protest, claiming that the autonomous college scheme is a move towards privatisation.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Share your thoughts
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now