UGC has not released Rs 11 crore fellowship money, says JNU

The Jawaharlal Nehru University administration Tuesday shifted the onus on the University Grants Commission (UGC) for several students facing “financial hardship” because they have allegedly not been getting their non-NET fellowships. The varsity alleged the UGC had not released Rs 11 crore, which was “overdue”.

UGC sources, meanwhile, told The Indian Express that JNU had “block grants worth Rs 16 crore lying with them”, suggesting that the university should have no problem in providing fellowship to students.

But JNU Registrar Pramod Kumar said, “We have to pay salaries to our employees, including contractual labourers, with block grants.”

Students have alleged that they have not been getting their non-NET fellowship — Rs 5,000 for MPhil scholars and Rs 8,000 for PhD scholars — and Merit-Cum-Means scholarship — Rs 10,000 per semester for BA and MA students from financially poor backgrounds — since January this year.

The Indian Express had Monday reported how the administration stopped food for more than 200 students of JNU’s Sutlej Hostel after they were unable to pay mess bills. The university Tuesday said that “non-NET fellowship holders, particularly those facing financial problems, have been permitted to use mess facilities”.

“Several students of JNU have not received the non-NET fellowships for the last few months, since the UGC has not released about Rs 11 crore to JNU that is overdue. The V-C has held several rounds of discussions with the top UGC officials to address this issue,” Registrar Kumar said in a statement.

Other central universities — Delhi University and Jamia Millia Islamia — are facing no such fund crunch. Jamia Deputy Media Coordinator Saima Saeed said, “Students of all departments have got their fellowship till March 31. There has been no problem in Jamia.” DU V-C Yogesh Tyagi said, “As far as I know, funds have not stopped from the UGC for fellowships in DU.”

JNU sources claimed UGC had blocked funds because the caps set by them on how many students a faculty member can guide were not followed by the university, leading to “over admission”.

