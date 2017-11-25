UGC directs varsities to commemorate Constitution Day on November 26

UGC is the apex body of higher education responsible for coordination, determination and maintenance of standards of universities in the country. UGC is the apex body of higher education responsible for coordination, determination and maintenance of standards of universities in the country.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has directed all varsities to celebrate November 26 as “Sanvidhan Divas” to commemorate the adoption of the country’s Constitution.

From reading out the Preamble in morning assemblies to organising lectures on fundamental duties, the varsities across the country have been asked to conduct a series of activities in the run up to the day.

“Activities like reading out the Preamble to the Constitution during a morning assembly, reading out the fundamental duties, one lecture in every educational institution on the importance of fundamental duties and putting up information on fundamental duties on notice board of colleges (should be carried out),” the UGC said in a communication to all Vice Chancellors.

“You are requested to kindly ensure that these activities are undertaken in your university and in the colleges affiliated with your esteemed university,” it added.

