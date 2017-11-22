UGC directs universities to promote Armed Forces Flag Day among students

The commission requested universities to arrange functions and talks for the students. The commission requested universities to arrange functions and talks for the students.

With the Armed Forces Flag Day around the corner, the University Grants Commission on Tuesday directed all universities across the country to generate awareness about the sacrifices made by the armed forces. Universities have been asked to engage the youth in various programmes for this purpose.

The Armed Forces Flag Day falls on December 7 and the defence ministry had sent a communication to the UGC on the need to promote this event.

“Armed Forces Flag Day is observed every year on December 7 to commemorate the supreme sacrifices made by our valiant Armed Forces personnel for protecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of our country,” the UGC said in a letter to universities.

The commission requested universities to arrange functions and talks for the students in order to make the youth understand the significance of the day in the lives of every Indian citizen.

