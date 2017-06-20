UGC asks universities to send reports, photos and video clips of yoga day events

In run up to the International Yoga Day on June 21, universities were last month asked to prepare “elaborate” plans for the day, including mass Yoga performance, as well as discourses, lectures and talks by eminent experts. (File Photo) In run up to the International Yoga Day on June 21, universities were last month asked to prepare “elaborate” plans for the day, including mass Yoga performance, as well as discourses, lectures and talks by eminent experts. (File Photo)

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has asked universities and higher education institutions to send reports, along with videos and photographs, on events organised by them on the International Yoga Day. In run up to the International Yoga Day on June 21, universities were last month asked to prepare “elaborate” plans for the day, including mass Yoga performance, as well as discourses, lectures and talks by eminent experts.

In a fresh communication to varsities, the UGC has asked them “to submit details of the programmes conducted in a prescribed format and upload videos and photographs as well”.

From Central Park in Connaught Place to Central Park in New York, the stage is set for the third International Day of Yoga tomorrow with Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading the celebrations – and 55,000 enthusiasts – in performing asanas in Lucknow.

