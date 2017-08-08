UGC asks universities to plan trips to freedom fighter memorials for Independence Day

UGC Secretary J S Sandhu aid varsities should also hold quiz competitions. The country will be celebrating its 70th year of independence next week on August 15. UGC Secretary J S Sandhu aid varsities should also hold quiz competitions. The country will be celebrating its 70th year of independence next week on August 15.

The University Grants Commission has asked all educational institutions to take students on a trip to martyrs’ residences and freedom fighters’ memorials in the days leading to Independence Day. The country will be celebrating its 70th year of independence next week on August 15.

“Faculty should be requested to conduct guided tour of students to memorials of freedom fighters and places/houses of any martyr from military, para-military and police, to acquaint the students about contribution of the freedom fighters. Prime minister’s endeavour to have a terrorism-free, caste-free, corruption-free, uncleanness-free and poverty-free society would only actualise with the help of the society and make his vision a reality,” UGC Secretary J S Sandhu said in a communication to vice chancellors of various universities across the country.

He requested VCs to organise a pledge-taking ceremony at 9.30 am on August 9 to make the country a “terrorism-free, caste-free, corruption-free, uncleanness-free and poverty-free society”. He said varsities should also hold quiz competitions to sensitise students about the events that unfolded during the country’s struggle for freedom and called for talks by eminent educationists.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd