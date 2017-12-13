UGC approached by 100 institutions for the provision of HRD’s world-class tag

Institutes such as IITs have sent application to UGC for HRD Ministry’s world-class tag Institutes such as IITs have sent application to UGC for HRD Ministry’s world-class tag

UGC HRD: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has received 100 applications from various educational institutions for the Human Resource Development Ministry’s ambitious 20 world-class institutions project. According to official data, maximum applications have been obtained from public institutions, including the seven IITs. The 90-day deadline of receiving applications from all institutions expires today.

10 central universities, 25 state universities, six deemed to be universities, 20 institutions of national importance and six stand-alone institutions have applied under public sector. Under private sector, nine private universities and 16 deemed to be universities have applied in brown field category and eight institutions have applied in the green field category.

Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar said,”Overwhelming response to the idea of institutions of eminence. This is how world-class universities were built in various countries. The same thing will happen in India”.

Institutes applied from the public sector

Seven Indian Institutes of Technology (Madras, Delhi, Bombay, Kharagpur, Kanpur, Guwahati, Roorkee)

Delhi University

Jawaharlal Nehru University

Jadhavpur University

Goa University

Panjab University

Mangalore University

Institutes applied from the private sector

O P Jindal Global University

Ashoka University

Manipal University

Amity University

In September, the UGC had issued a notification, asking interested institutions to send applications to enter the top 100 of global rankings with the government’s assistance.

New institutions were asked to submit a 15-year vision plan to be among the top 500 globally ranked institutions,

while existing institutions among the top 500 had to offer a plan to improve their ranking to be among the top 100 in the next 10 years.

By March-April 2018, 20 (10 each from the public and private category) institutions will be accorded the eminence status with a mandate to achieve the world-class status over a period of 10 years. These selected institutions will have the liberty to choose their own path to become world-class institutions.

Special privileged

“They will be provided with greater autonomy to admit upto 30 per cent foreign students, to recruit up to 25 per cent

foreign faculty, to offer online courses up to 20 per cent of its programmes, to enter into academic collaboration with top 500 in the world ranking institutions without permission of the UGC,” a senior HRD Ministry official said.

The institutions will also be free to fix and charge fees from foreign students without restriction and will have a

flexibility of course structure in terms of number of credit hours and years to take a degree and fixing of a curriculum.

With inputs from PTI

